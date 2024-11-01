Israel's Wartime Budget: A Tough Road Ahead

The Israeli cabinet has given the green light to a long-awaited wartime budget, marking a turning point in the country's financial strategy amid ongoing military engagements. Key components include significant tax increases and spending cuts, aimed at covering the mounting costs of a war extending into its second year.

Amidst a slowed economy, exacerbated by workforce shortages, the finance ministry has revised its growth forecast for 2024 to a mere 0.4%, down from an earlier 1.1%. The absence of thousands of reservists and security-related employment exclusions are impacting vital sectors such as tech, construction, and agriculture.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted at further boosting defense allocations, pending parliamentary approval and recommendations from a specialized panel. As Israel's economic landscape reorients to handle an 8.5% GDP deficit, the impending changes, including a VAT hike, could heavily impact Israeli households and trigger potential political upheaval if not passed.

