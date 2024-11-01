Seized Sheep Trucks Uncover Animal Cruelty in Delhi

In a major crackdown on animal cruelty, two trucks overflowing with sheep and goats were intercepted in Delhi's Kashmere Gate. Authorities have detained four individuals in connection to the case.

The rescue operation, conducted at dawn, freed 433 animals, now under the care of the district society for prevention of cruelty to animals (DSPCA). Initial investigations indicated the livestock originated from various locations in Rajasthan.

The detained suspects have been identified as Mahender (38), Saddam (25), Surender Kumar (38), and Keshar Singh (45). Police continue to probe the routes and rationale behind this unauthorized transportation of animals.

