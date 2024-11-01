Left Menu

Seized Sheep Trucks Uncover Animal Cruelty in Delhi

Four people were detained after two trucks overloaded with sheep and goats were seized in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area. Police rescued 433 animals and transported them to the DSPCA. The animals were found to be sourced from Rajasthan. Detained individuals include Mahender, Saddam, Surender Kumar, and Keshar Singh.

Updated: 01-11-2024 19:21 IST
Seized Sheep Trucks Uncover Animal Cruelty in Delhi
  Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on animal cruelty, two trucks overflowing with sheep and goats were intercepted in Delhi's Kashmere Gate. Authorities have detained four individuals in connection to the case.

The rescue operation, conducted at dawn, freed 433 animals, now under the care of the district society for prevention of cruelty to animals (DSPCA). Initial investigations indicated the livestock originated from various locations in Rajasthan.

The detained suspects have been identified as Mahender (38), Saddam (25), Surender Kumar (38), and Keshar Singh (45). Police continue to probe the routes and rationale behind this unauthorized transportation of animals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

