Diwali Firecrackers Ignite Tensions in Indore

A disagreement over children bursting firecrackers for Diwali led to a clash between two groups in Indore, resulting in four injuries. The incident, fueled by an old neighborhood rivalry, involved stone pelting and vehicle damage. Police intervened with a flag march to restore peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disagreement involving children bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebrations erupted into conflict between two groups in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, injuring four individuals. The situation escalated into stone pelting and vehicle damage, triggering police action to maintain order.

The incident unfolded in the Chhatripura area, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Meena. An underlying neighborhood rivalry between residents intensified the argument, leading to violence. Law enforcement conducted a flag march in response, asserting that the area is now under control.

Following the unrest, members of a Hindu organization staged a protest at the Chhatripura police station, demanding action against the opposing group. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to identify those responsible for the lawlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

