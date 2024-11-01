President Vladimir Putin claims Russia's war economy can handle the supply of both 'guns and butter'; however, inflation is causing the cost of butter to soar, with a 25.7% rise since December, according to state statistics.

Reuters reporters noted that a pack of "Brest-Litovsk" butter in Moscow increased by 34% since January, causing consumer alarm reminiscent of last year's egg price crisis. Economists warn that these trends may continue.

The increased butter costs have sparked thefts in supermarkets. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev announces stepped-up imports from Belarus, Turkey, and even Iran and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)