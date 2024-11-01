Left Menu

Russia's Inflation Tango: Balancing Guns and Butter

Russia faces surging inflation challenges as the price of butter and other commodities rise, driven by defense spending amidst ongoing conflict. Authorities struggle to keep prices stable, even as butter thefts increase and international imports ramp up. The central bank raises interest rates as part of economic measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST
Russia's Inflation Tango: Balancing Guns and Butter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Vladimir Putin claims Russia's war economy can handle the supply of both 'guns and butter'; however, inflation is causing the cost of butter to soar, with a 25.7% rise since December, according to state statistics.

Reuters reporters noted that a pack of "Brest-Litovsk" butter in Moscow increased by 34% since January, causing consumer alarm reminiscent of last year's egg price crisis. Economists warn that these trends may continue.

The increased butter costs have sparked thefts in supermarkets. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, as Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev announces stepped-up imports from Belarus, Turkey, and even Iran and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024