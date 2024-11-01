Left Menu

Tragic Death Sparks Fear of Ritual Killing in Village

An eight-year-old girl was found dead in a village, sparking suspicions of a tantric ritual killing. Her family had reported her missing the previous evening. CCTV footage revealed the girl walking to the area where her body was later discovered in a sack, with suspicious injuries, near a canal.

Updated: 01-11-2024 21:19 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in a village where an eight-year-old girl was found dead on Friday morning, raising suspicions of a possible ritualistic killing. Villagers voiced concerns about the nature of her death, fueling speculations of involvement in 'tantric rituals.'

The family, residents of Mirzapur village, filed a missing person complaint on Thursday evening when the girl did not return home. CCTV footage captured her heading toward the location where her body was later found.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Devesh Singh confirmed that the girl's body was discovered in a sack near a canal. The police have launched an investigation, and a post-mortem has been ordered. Eyewitness accounts and injury marks on the girl's body have added to the suspicions of foul play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

