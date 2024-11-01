China and Slovakia Forge Strategic Partnership with Focus on Economic and Green Development
China and Slovakia aim to strengthen their trade and investment ties, with a focus on the need for peace in Ukraine, as Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico establishes a new strategic partnership in Beijing. This effort includes collaboration in areas like new energy and green technology, alongside infrastructure development.
During a visit to Beijing by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, China and Slovakia announced plans to fortify their trade and investment connections, calling for peace in Ukraine. President Xi Jinping emphasized encouraging 'powerful' Chinese companies to invest in Slovakia while inviting Slovak firms to explore the Chinese market.
Fico highlighted Slovakia's interest in forming alliances outside the European Union, notably with China and Russia. Both nations agreed to enhance cooperation in new energy, transport, logistics, and infrastructure development, with a shared focus on green technology and sustainability.
Slovakia, which opposed EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, is investing heavily in electric vehicle technology to safeguard its auto industry from potential trade tensions. The visit underscores Slovakia's significant commitment to boosting ties with China, as both countries explore opportunities for mutual economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Slovakia
- trade
- investment
- green development
- Russia
- Ukraine
- strategy
- partnership
- economy