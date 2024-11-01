Left Menu

Daring Escape: Girls Flee from Observation Home

Three minor girls escaped from a temporary observation home by breaking a window grill. Two were captured at a railway station, while a search continues for the third. The escape occurred despite security by a female constable and two home guards. Efforts to locate all are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pilibhit | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development, three minor girls escaped from a temporary observation home by breaking a window grill, authorities confirmed on Friday. The escape has raised concerns over the facility's security measures.

Two of the girls were swiftly apprehended late Thursday night at a local railway station, according to police. Efforts to locate the third girl are currently in progress after a report was filed against her for fleeing from a One Stop Centre in Pilibhit.

The observation home, known for providing temporary shelter and services to women involved in police cases, had six residents on the night of the escape. The girls capitalized on a security lapse, using a large cooking utensil to cut the window grill, revealed Tripti Mishra, the center's in-charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

