Daring Escape: Girls Flee from Observation Home

In a surprising development, three minor girls escaped from a temporary observation home by breaking a window grill, authorities confirmed on Friday. The escape has raised concerns over the facility's security measures.

Two of the girls were swiftly apprehended late Thursday night at a local railway station, according to police. Efforts to locate the third girl are currently in progress after a report was filed against her for fleeing from a One Stop Centre in Pilibhit.

The observation home, known for providing temporary shelter and services to women involved in police cases, had six residents on the night of the escape. The girls capitalized on a security lapse, using a large cooking utensil to cut the window grill, revealed Tripti Mishra, the center's in-charge.

