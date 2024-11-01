Family Tragedy Strikes in Uttar Pradesh: Son Loses Life During Altercation
A man named Prem Ahirwar has died following a violent altercation with his father and brothers in Lalitpur district. The incident led to the father's arrest. The police have begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy and sent the deceased's body for a post-mortem examination.
A tragic incident in Daipara-Bharoni village of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man following a heated altercation with family members. The dispute, fuelled by alcohol, involved Prem Ahirwar and his father and brothers.
The incident took a dark turn when the argument escalated, leading to Prem Ahirwar's death. Police have since taken the father, 55-year-old Chiman Ahirwar, into custody. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Banpur police station.
The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as authorities work to unpack the details of this family dispute. Investigations are currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event.
