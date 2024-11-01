Family Tragedy Strikes in Uttar Pradesh: Son Loses Life During Altercation

A tragic incident in Daipara-Bharoni village of Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district has resulted in the death of a 32-year-old man following a heated altercation with family members. The dispute, fuelled by alcohol, involved Prem Ahirwar and his father and brothers.

The incident took a dark turn when the argument escalated, leading to Prem Ahirwar's death. Police have since taken the father, 55-year-old Chiman Ahirwar, into custody. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections at the Banpur police station.

The deceased's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as authorities work to unpack the details of this family dispute. Investigations are currently underway to determine the full circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)