Halloween Horror: Twin Shootings in Orlando Festivities

Chaos erupted during a Halloween celebration in downtown Orlando, as a single gunman killed two people and wounded six others in two separate shootings. The incidents occurred early Friday morning amidst a throng of costumed revelers, according to local authorities.

The city's police chief, Eric Smith, confirmed that officers quickly responded to the scene following reports of shots fired in the bustling downtown bar and restaurant district. Minutes later, a second shooting took place within close proximity to officers, leading to the suspect's swift apprehension. Smith detailed these developments during a briefing.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was taken into custody after the second shooting, which police witnessed firsthand. A handgun was recovered, and no other suspects are currently being sought. The motive behind the shootings remains unknown, but authorities are continuing their investigation. The event attracted 50,000 to 100,000 people, making it one of Orlando's largest annual celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)