Alka Tiwari: Steering Jharkhand Into New Electoral Phases

The Election Commission of India has formally approved Alka Tiwari's appointment as Jharkhand's chief secretary, amid preparations for the upcoming assembly elections slated for November 13 and 20. Tiwari succeeds Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, whose service was extended earlier.

With an illustrious career that began in the 1988 IAS cadre, Tiwari's credentials include a postgraduate degree in psychology, an MSc from the University of Manchester, law studies from Ranchi University, and specialized courses from Harvard and Duke universities. Her prior roles included positions at Niti Aayog, where she influenced education policy and led international trade negotiations.

Tiwari's achievements include reversing the fortunes of the fertilizer company FAGMIL and strengthening collaborations with foreign governments. Her extensive governance experience is expected to be pivotal for Jharkhand as she assumes this critical role during an election period. Her husband, Dr. D K. Tiwari, previously held the chief secretary position and now serves as the State Election Commissioner.

