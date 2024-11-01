Left Menu

Alka Tiwari: Steering Jharkhand Into New Electoral Phases

Alka Tiwari has been appointed as the chief secretary of Jharkhand, a decision approved by the Election Commission. A distinguished IAS officer, she has held diverse roles and is noted for her contributions to sectors like financial inclusion, public fiscal management, and higher education reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST
Alka Tiwari: Steering Jharkhand Into New Electoral Phases
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has formally approved Alka Tiwari's appointment as Jharkhand's chief secretary, amid preparations for the upcoming assembly elections slated for November 13 and 20. Tiwari succeeds Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, whose service was extended earlier.

With an illustrious career that began in the 1988 IAS cadre, Tiwari's credentials include a postgraduate degree in psychology, an MSc from the University of Manchester, law studies from Ranchi University, and specialized courses from Harvard and Duke universities. Her prior roles included positions at Niti Aayog, where she influenced education policy and led international trade negotiations.

Tiwari's achievements include reversing the fortunes of the fertilizer company FAGMIL and strengthening collaborations with foreign governments. Her extensive governance experience is expected to be pivotal for Jharkhand as she assumes this critical role during an election period. Her husband, Dr. D K. Tiwari, previously held the chief secretary position and now serves as the State Election Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024