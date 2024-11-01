Left Menu

Clashes in Uttar Pradesh: Assaults on Police Personnel Spotlight Growing Tensions

In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal and Meerut, tensions escalated as police personnel were assaulted. In Sambhal, a dispute over a milk cart led to nine people being charged for attacking a sub-inspector. In Meerut, five arrests followed a violent clash where a police vehicle was damaged and shots were fired.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:59 IST
Clashes in Uttar Pradesh: Assaults on Police Personnel Spotlight Growing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a series of escalating tensions across Uttar Pradesh, police personnel were assaulted in separate incidents in Sambhal and Meerut. Police intervened in Sambhal after a dispute over the setup of a milk cart between two families led to an attack on a sub-inspector and other officers.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, stated that a case was registered against nine individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the Sambhal incident. Meanwhile, in Meerut, five arrests have been made after police were injured during a violent altercation in Shastri Nagar.

The clash in Meerut involved stone-pelting and gunfire aimed at police, who were responding to an assault on Jitendra Kumar Verma and Himanshu Verma. The altercation also resulted in damage to a police vehicle. Five suspects, including Anuj Verma and Sonu Verma, have been apprehended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024