Clashes in Uttar Pradesh: Assaults on Police Personnel Spotlight Growing Tensions

In a series of escalating tensions across Uttar Pradesh, police personnel were assaulted in separate incidents in Sambhal and Meerut. Police intervened in Sambhal after a dispute over the setup of a milk cart between two families led to an attack on a sub-inspector and other officers.

The Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi, stated that a case was registered against nine individuals under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following the Sambhal incident. Meanwhile, in Meerut, five arrests have been made after police were injured during a violent altercation in Shastri Nagar.

The clash in Meerut involved stone-pelting and gunfire aimed at police, who were responding to an assault on Jitendra Kumar Verma and Himanshu Verma. The altercation also resulted in damage to a police vehicle. Five suspects, including Anuj Verma and Sonu Verma, have been apprehended.

