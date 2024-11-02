Left Menu

Tragic Clash Over Fireworks Leads to Fatality in Faridabad

An elderly man in Haryana's Faridabad was allegedly beaten to death after he objected to the bursting of firecrackers near his home. His son filed a complaint against three individuals - Raju, Dheeraj, and Nandu. The incident escalated after a confrontation, leaving the victim dead on the spot.

An elderly man in Faridabad, Haryana, was allegedly beaten to death after he raised objections to firecrackers being burst in his neighborhood, local police reported on Friday.

The tragic incident, leading to the filing of a case, was brought to light by the victim's son, Vinod. According to Vinod, the altercation began when three men - Raju, Dheeraj, and Nandu - started bursting firecrackers outside the victim's residence in Housing Board Colony, Sector 18, on Thursday evening.

Vinod initially diffused the situation, but the conflict reignited around 1 am when the men returned. When Vinod's father confronted them, he was allegedly attacked by the trio. In the scuffle, Vinod and his wife also suffered assaults while attempting to protect him. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene, prompting the police to launch a manhunt for the accused.

