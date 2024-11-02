Left Menu

Escalating Conflict: Israel and Gaza's Ceasefire Challenges

The prospects of a ceasefire between Israel and its adversaries, Hamas and Hezbollah, remain bleak. With Israeli airstrikes continuing, talks falter as Hamas demands a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces. Meanwhile, violence escalates in Gaza and Lebanon, resulting in significant casualties amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 01:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The hope for a ceasefire between Israel and its foes Hamas and Hezbollah hit a stumbling block as Israeli airstrikes resulted in the deaths of at least 64 people in the Gaza Strip, say Palestinian medics. Strikes also targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Despite efforts by U.S. envoys to broker a ceasefire before the impending presidential election, Hamas remains firm, demanding an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prioritized security over negotiations, taking a tough stance amid ongoing military offensives.

Medics reported overnight strikes in Gaza's central regions, resulting in multiple casualties, including a strike on a school. U.N. agencies have raised alarms over the dire humanitarian situation. Meanwhile, Israeli bombardments of Beirut have sparked outrage, casting doubts on any truce possibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

