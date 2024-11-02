Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Roof Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station

A tragic roof collapse at the Novi Sad railway station in Serbia claimed 14 lives. Rescue operations are underway amid wreckage, with survivors in critical condition. Officials promise justice as the nation mourns. The disaster has halted train services, sparking demands for accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 02:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 02:34 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Roof Collapse at Novi Sad Railway Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded on a sunny day in the Serbian city of Novi Sad when a railway station roof collapsed, killing 14 people. Rescue workers, aided by cranes and bulldozers, sifted through the debris in search of survivors. Medical teams remained on standby as the monumental task continued.

The collapse at around noon involved a 35-meter-long section of the roof. The rubble removal and search efforts stretched into the evening. Anecdotes from nearby residents like 86-year-old Vera painted a vivid picture of the chaos that ensued. Two women were rescued but remain in critical condition.

Serbian leaders, including President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, have vowed accountability for this disaster. With five victims yet to be identified, the city's residents gathered to honor those lost. Meanwhile, train departures remain on hold pending further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

