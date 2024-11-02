Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Hit Gaza and Beirut Amid Faltering Ceasefire Efforts

The prospects for a ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah have dimmed amid ongoing conflicts. With attempts thwarted by unmet demands from Hamas, Israeli airstrikes continue across Gaza and Beirut. The international community discusses potential solutions as tensions heighten ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 03:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 03:58 IST
Tensions between Israel and its adversaries, Hamas and Hezbollah, have escalated following unsuccessful ceasefire negotiations. On Friday, Israeli airstrikes resulted in at least 68 fatalities in the Gaza Strip, according to medics, and targeted Beirut's southern outskirts. The Israeli military confirmed the death of senior Hamas official Izz al-Din Kassab in Khan Younis.

Despite U.S. efforts to broker ceasefires prior to the forthcoming U.S. presidential election, Hamas voiced its opposition to a temporary truce. The Palestinian group insists on a comprehensive resolution that includes the cessation of the Gaza conflict and the withdrawal of Israeli forces. Simultaneously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized security measures over any external pressures.

The ongoing hostilities signal a profound humanitarian crisis, with U.N. agencies describing conditions in northern Gaza as 'apocalyptic.' Medics reported multiple casualties from Israeli strikes, including a deadly attack at a school sheltering displaced Palestinians. In Beirut, recent strikes mark a resurgence of conflict with Lebanese groups, further destabilizing the region.

