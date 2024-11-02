Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Projectiles and Drones Target Israel from Lebanon

Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have intensified, as the Israeli military reported the launch of projectiles from Lebanon into Israeli territory, with some intercepted. Additionally, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed a drone attack on a 'vital target' north of Israel, amid ongoing conflicts with Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 06:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 06:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of escalations in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Lebanon, the Israeli military reported early Saturday that several areas in central Israel experienced sirens following projectiles launched from Lebanon. These missiles, some of which were intercepted, infiltrated Israeli airspace.

The military confirmed that at least three projectiles had been fired, with one believed to have landed in Israeli territory. An examination of the incident is underway, assessing potential consequences.

Adding to the volatile situation, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for a drone attack targeting a significant site north of Israel. The relation between this assault and the earlier sirens remains unclear, as tensions with Hezbollah persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

