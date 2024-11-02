Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Projectiles from Lebanon Injure Seven in Israel

Seven people were injured in central Israel following the launch of three projectiles from Lebanon. The Israeli military intercepted some projectiles, while one was identified on the ground. The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for a drone attack, although its link to the injuries is unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 08:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 08:00 IST
Escalating Tensions: Projectiles from Lebanon Injure Seven in Israel

In an alarming escalation of regional tensions, seven individuals sustained injuries in central Israel after three projectiles were launched from Lebanon early Saturday morning, according to the national ambulance service.

The Israeli military confirmed that the projectiles targeted Israeli territory, triggering sirens across several central areas. Some were successfully intercepted, but one projectile landed, prompting further investigation by the army.

Amidst rising hostility, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for drone strikes on a northern Israeli target. It remains uncertain whether these actions are directly connected to the reported injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024