Escalating Tensions: Projectiles from Lebanon Injure Seven in Israel

In an alarming escalation of regional tensions, seven individuals sustained injuries in central Israel after three projectiles were launched from Lebanon early Saturday morning, according to the national ambulance service.

The Israeli military confirmed that the projectiles targeted Israeli territory, triggering sirens across several central areas. Some were successfully intercepted, but one projectile landed, prompting further investigation by the army.

Amidst rising hostility, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for drone strikes on a northern Israeli target. It remains uncertain whether these actions are directly connected to the reported injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)