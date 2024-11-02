Intense Cordon and Search Operation Unfolds in Khanyar

Security forces have intensified efforts as they launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital on Saturday. This move came after receiving inputs about possible terrorist presence in the area, officials disclosed.

Identified as a CASO (cordon and search operation), the effort is concentrated in the Khanyar area of the city, with authorities taking proactive measures to ensure the locality's safety. The operation is ongoing as law enforcement remains on high alert.

Officials have indicated that more information is expected as the situation unfolds. This development underscores the government's commitment to maintaining security and addressing any threats head-on.

