Intense Cordon and Search Operation Unfolds in Khanyar

Security forces initiated a cordon and search operation in Khanyar, Jammu and Kashmir, prompted by intelligence on terrorist presence. The operation, called CASO, is currently in progress as officials anticipate further details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:37 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have intensified efforts as they launched a cordon and search operation in the Khanyar locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital on Saturday. This move came after receiving inputs about possible terrorist presence in the area, officials disclosed.

Identified as a CASO (cordon and search operation), the effort is concentrated in the Khanyar area of the city, with authorities taking proactive measures to ensure the locality's safety. The operation is ongoing as law enforcement remains on high alert.

Officials have indicated that more information is expected as the situation unfolds. This development underscores the government's commitment to maintaining security and addressing any threats head-on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

