Pakistan's Judiciary Shuffle: Controversial Bill Sparks Debate

A Pakistan parliamentary panel has approved the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Act 2024 to increase the number of judges from 17 to 25. This move, intended to manage pending cases, faces criticism from opposition parties who view it as an attempt to stack the court with favorable judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 02-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 09:57 IST
Pakistan Supreme Court Judgment
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A parliamentary committee in Pakistan has sanctioned a divisive bill to expand the Supreme Court's bench from 17 to 25 judges. The bill, despite significant pushback from opposition figures, aims to manage the backlog of cases pending in the highest court of the country.

The bill, titled 'The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) (Amendment) Act 2024,' was introduced by independent senator Abdul Qadir and later reviewed by the Senate Standing Committee on Justice. The proposed legislation, aiming to address the issue of delayed case resolutions, now awaits further discussion in the Senate.

Opponents, primarily from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, argue that the bill serves as a tactic to sway judicial outcomes by filling the court with judges sympathetic to the ruling government. This development occurs alongside an ordinance presented for restructuring bench formations, further fueling concerns over judicial independence.

