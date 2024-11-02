Left Menu

Justice Sought in Tragic Tirupati Case

A four-year-old girl in Tirupati was allegedly raped and murdered by her maternal uncle, Nagaraju. Distraught parents filed a missing person's report. The police apprehended the alleged perpetrator, who confessed, and discovered the girl's body. Authorities aim for swift justice in a fast-track court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 10:54 IST
Justice Sought in Tragic Tirupati Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district, involving the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl by her maternal uncle, identified as Nagaraju. This revelation came from Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, following a disturbing sequence of events on Friday evening in a local village.

Nagaraju, 24, reportedly lured the child to a secluded area in AM Puram village with snacks before allegedly committing the heinous crime. The girl, who lived in proximity to her accused uncle and often played with him, went missing, prompting a desperate search by her parents who had last seen her with Nagaraju.

The search culminated when Nagaraju was detained, confessed to the offense during interrogation, and led police to the girl's body near a government school. Booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and additional charges, Nagaraju faced an imminent court appearance, with police pushing for a fast-track trial to expedite justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024