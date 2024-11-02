Justice Sought in Tragic Tirupati Case

A tragic incident unfolded in Tirupati district, involving the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old girl by her maternal uncle, identified as Nagaraju. This revelation came from Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu, following a disturbing sequence of events on Friday evening in a local village.

Nagaraju, 24, reportedly lured the child to a secluded area in AM Puram village with snacks before allegedly committing the heinous crime. The girl, who lived in proximity to her accused uncle and often played with him, went missing, prompting a desperate search by her parents who had last seen her with Nagaraju.

The search culminated when Nagaraju was detained, confessed to the offense during interrogation, and led police to the girl's body near a government school. Booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and additional charges, Nagaraju faced an imminent court appearance, with police pushing for a fast-track trial to expedite justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)