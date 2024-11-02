Rohingyas Apprehended in Tripura Amid Heightened Border Security

Two Rohingyas have been detained in Tripura's Gomati district after attempting to enter India without proper documentation, according to a BSF official on Saturday.

Originating from Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, they were apprehended Friday at Korbook bus stand, and are now under interrogation regarding their intentions. These individuals, residents of a Cox's Bazaar refugee camp, possessed Indian currency, mobile phones, and UNHCR cards, which have been confiscated.

The BSF has enhanced border surveillance to thwart trans-border crimes, seizing contraband worth Rs 4.76 lakh. The Karbook sub-division's 49-km border with Bangladesh faces increased security in light of regional instability.

