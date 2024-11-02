Rohingyas Apprehended in Tripura Amid Heightened Border Security
Two Rohingyas from Cox's Bazaar were caught in Tripura's Gomati district for entering India illegally. They were planning to return to Bangladesh when apprehended by the BSF. The individuals are currently under interrogation, and the BSF has pledged increased border vigilance to curb crimes and infiltration.
- Country:
- India
Two Rohingyas have been detained in Tripura's Gomati district after attempting to enter India without proper documentation, according to a BSF official on Saturday.
Originating from Cox's Bazaar, Bangladesh, they were apprehended Friday at Korbook bus stand, and are now under interrogation regarding their intentions. These individuals, residents of a Cox's Bazaar refugee camp, possessed Indian currency, mobile phones, and UNHCR cards, which have been confiscated.
The BSF has enhanced border surveillance to thwart trans-border crimes, seizing contraband worth Rs 4.76 lakh. The Karbook sub-division's 49-km border with Bangladesh faces increased security in light of regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohingyas
- Tripura
- BSF
- India
- Bangladesh
- Cox's Bazaar
- Refugee
- Border Security
- Smuggling
- UNHCR
ALSO READ
Assam's Vigilant Border Patrol: 128 Bangladeshi Nationals Pushed Back
Bangladesh's Political Landscape Shifts as Fresh Elections Loom
Bangladesh's Political Crossroads: Anticipating the Next Election
Bangladesh Initiates Election Commission Reformation Amidst Political Unrest
Bangladesh Tribunal Seeks Details on Anti-Discrimination Movement Atrocities