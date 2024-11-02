Outrage in Uttar Pradesh: Viral Video of Cow Mistreatment Sparks Legal Action

A shocking video allegedly showing a cow tied and dragged by a tractor in the Kaila Devi area of Uttar Pradesh has caused widespread outrage on social media, prompting police action.

Circle Officer Anuj Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered following a complaint by the Singhavali village panchayat secretary. The accused, including village head Omvati, her husband Roop Kishore, shed caretaker Kalu, and tractor driver Nem Singh, are charged under the Cruelty to Animals Act.

Gorakh Nath Bhatt, the district's chief development officer, noted the district magistrate responded promptly. The investigation revealed the cow was ill and being transported for treatment, though the matter is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)