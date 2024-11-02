Left Menu

India Leads Global Dialogue on Disaster Resilience at G-20 Meet

P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, reaffirmed India's dedication to the Sendai Framework for disaster risk reduction at the G-20 meeting in Brazil. Mishra emphasized international collaboration, highlighting India's advancements in disaster resilience, financing, and infrastructure, showcasing its proactive global role in disaster management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During the recent G-20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group ministerial meeting held in Brazil, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, reiterated India's commitment to the Sendai Framework. He advocated for enhanced international cooperation on knowledge exchange, technology sharing, and sustainable strategies aimed at global disaster resilience.

Representing India, Mishra led a high-level delegation and engaged in extensive discussions focusing on the progress India has made in diminishing disaster risks and strengthening disaster-related financing. The deliberations concluded with a consensus on the first ministerial declaration on Disaster Risk Reduction.

Mishra outlined India's comprehensive approach, centering on key DRRWG priorities established during its G20 presidency, such as early warning systems and resilient recovery. The Indian delegation further engaged in bilateral and troika meetings, underscoring India's influential role in shaping global disaster risk reduction initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

