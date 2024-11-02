Pakistan Streamlines Visas for Sikhs, Urges Wagah Border Trade
Pakistan has introduced free online visas for Sikhs from the US, UK, and Canada, which will be processed within 30 minutes of arrival. A leader from the North American Punjabi Association urged reopening the Wagah border to enhance cross-border trade and boost economic growth between India and Pakistan.
In a significant diplomatic initiative, Pakistan has announced the launch of free online visas for Sikh pilgrims from the US, UK, and Canada, streamlining the application process to just 30 minutes upon arrival. This decision was acclaimed by Satnam Singh Chahal, the executive director of the North American Punjabi Association (NAPA), who sees it as a step toward bolstering religious tourism and fostering goodwill.
Chahal also called for the reopening of the Wagah border, urging the governments of both Pakistan and India to facilitate cross-border trade. This move, he argues, would lead to mutual economic development by allowing seamless movement of goods, thereby reducing costs and generating jobs on both sides of the border.
The reopening of the border could lead to revitalization of local industries, with an equitable trade balance benefiting both nations' economies. With high demand for unique products across the borders, including textiles, spices, and machinery, enhanced market access could provide consumers with diverse and competitively priced options, promoting prosperity in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
