Alka Tiwari Takes Helm as Jharkhand's New Chief Secretary Ahead of Key Elections

Alka Tiwari, a seasoned administrator, officially became Jharkhand's chief secretary on Saturday. The Election Commission approved her appointment, timed strategically before the state's assembly elections scheduled for November 13 and 20, 2023.

With a distinguished career, Tiwari, hailing from the 1988 IAS batch, has served in various capacities, including roles in education, financial resources, and tourism sectors. Her strategic leadership at Niti Aayog and achievements in reversing FAGMIL's gypsum trade decline show her effective governance.

Replacing Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte, Tiwari's credentials include an MSc from the University of Manchester and completion of courses at Harvard and Duke Universities. She stands as a notable successor, as her husband Dr. D K Tiwari, previously held the same chief secretary position.

(With inputs from agencies.)