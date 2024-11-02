Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Rocket Fire and Ceasefire Hopes Fade in Middle East

Rockets from Lebanon wounded 11 in central Israel as Middle East tensions escalate. Prospects for a U.S. ceasefire dim, amid ongoing Israeli-Hezbollah confrontations. Casualties mount on both sides, with significant deaths reported in Gaza and Lebanon, following an aggressive Israeli military response after Hamas's October attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:50 IST
Rocket fire from Lebanon injured 11 people in central Israel on Saturday, according to Israeli emergency services. A rocket struck a house in the town of Tira, heightening tensions as ceasefire prospects weaken. The conflict between Israeli forces and Lebanese Hezbollah has intensified since September.

For residents like Qasim Mohab, the scene was chaotic. He spoke of dust and screams as locals rushed to aid those inside the damaged house. Fortunately, no fatalities occurred in that incident, although Hezbollah claimed a simultaneous strike on a military base near Tel Aviv.

The humanitarian toll deepens, with 52 killed in Lebanon, and over 43,000 Palestinians reported dead in Gaza. The conflict originates from ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions, exacerbated by Hezbollah's support of Hamas after the deadly October attack on Israel, claiming over 1,200 Israeli lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

