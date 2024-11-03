Left Menu

Tragic Toll: Casualties Rise in Southern Gaza Conflict

On Saturday, the Israeli military reported the deaths of two additional soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip. This brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed in combat in both the Palestinian enclave and Lebanon since October 2023 to 780, highlighting the growing conflict toll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 00:07 IST
Tragic Toll: Casualties Rise in Southern Gaza Conflict

The Israeli defense forces have reported further casualties, as two more soldiers were killed in the southern region of the volatile Gaza Strip. This somber development adds to the steadily mounting death toll of Israeli military personnel affected by the ongoing conflict.

This report marks a significant moment, pushing the total number of Israeli soldiers who have died since the hostilities escalated in October 2023 to a grim 780. The deaths have both occurred in the Palestinian territories and the neighboring nation of Lebanon.

The violence in the region continues to pose severe risks to the lives of soldiers and civilians alike. This latest update underscores the urgent need for resolution in the conflict-stricken areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

