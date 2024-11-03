Left Menu

Rising Tensions in the Pacific: China's Show of Force Near Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reports spotting 35 Chinese military aircraft conducting exercises near the island for a second consecutive day. China claims Taiwan despite objections from Taipei, leading to frequent military displays. This activity precedes an upcoming U.S. election, further straining U.S.-China-Taiwan relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:01 IST
Rising Tensions in the Pacific: China's Show of Force Near Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reported on Sunday the sighting of 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, near the island's south. This marks the second consecutive day of such developments, as China asserts its claims over Taiwan by conducting exercises in the Pacific.

Despite Taiwan's government protesting these actions, China continues its military maneuvers, viewing the democratically governed island as its territory. The United States, legally committed to Taiwanese defense, has recently escalated tensions with arms sales to Taipei, including a controversial $2 billion missile system.

On Saturday, China conducted a 'joint combat readiness patrol' with warships and aircraft around Taiwan. Last month's extensive war games were condemned by both Taiwan and the U.S., highlighting the regional power struggle. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te remains a target of Beijing's criticism, although he maintains that Taiwan's future should be determined solely by its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024