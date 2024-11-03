Rising Tensions in the Pacific: China's Show of Force Near Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reported on Sunday the sighting of 35 Chinese military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, near the island's south. This marks the second consecutive day of such developments, as China asserts its claims over Taiwan by conducting exercises in the Pacific.

Despite Taiwan's government protesting these actions, China continues its military maneuvers, viewing the democratically governed island as its territory. The United States, legally committed to Taiwanese defense, has recently escalated tensions with arms sales to Taipei, including a controversial $2 billion missile system.

On Saturday, China conducted a 'joint combat readiness patrol' with warships and aircraft around Taiwan. Last month's extensive war games were condemned by both Taiwan and the U.S., highlighting the regional power struggle. Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te remains a target of Beijing's criticism, although he maintains that Taiwan's future should be determined solely by its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)