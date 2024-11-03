Supreme Court to Hear Army Officer's Plea in Fraudulent Rape Case Allegation

On Monday, the Supreme Court is set to review an appeal from an army officer seeking the annulment of charges in a controversial rape case. The officer has accused the complainant of repeatedly filing false allegations across various police stations over the last eight years.

The case involves Captain Rakesh Walia, who is contesting a Delhi High Court decision to dismiss his initial plea. His legal representative, Ashwani Kumar Dubey, argues that the officer is being exploited by a complainant notorious for misusing legal provisions to accuse multiple individuals, including Walia, without justification.

Walia describes himself as a 63-year-old decorated officer facing severe health challenges. The plea references a specific incident during the COVID-19 lockdown involving a social media influencer's request that allegedly led to the false accusation. The Supreme Court's verdict will address whether the charges are credible or fall under alleged system manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)