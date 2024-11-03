Pakistan Strengthens Defense Arsenal with New Artillery Systems

Pakistan is advancing its defense capabilities by testing sophisticated artillery systems, including the SH-15 howitzer, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, senior officials revealed. This development is part of Pakistan's broader strategy to strengthen military ties with Gulf, Western European countries, and long-standing ally Turkiye.

Officials noted a significant movement of the 155 mm guns, a product of collaboration with a Gulf nation supervised by a Chinese defense company, recently observed along the LoC. These guns, known for their 'shoot and scoot' capabilities, can launch various munitions over a range of 30 kilometers with a firing rate of six rounds per minute.

Additionally, the refurbished M109 artillery, originally from a Western European nation, is undergoing trials. With a firing range of 24 kilometers, it can launch six shells in 40 seconds. Turkiye also contributes with a 105 mm artillery system, enhancing Pakistan's arsenal, while China aids by building fortified bunkers and providing UAVs and communication systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)