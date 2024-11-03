Hit-and-Run Horror: Delhi Traffic Cops Dragged 20 Metres

In a shocking hit-and-run incident in southwest Delhi, two traffic police officers were struck and dragged approximately 20 metres by a vehicle attempting to evade capture. The incident occurred at around 7.45 pm on Saturday at the Ber Sarai traffic light, said a senior police officer.

The officers, Assistant Sub-inspector Pramod and Head Constable Sailesh Chouhan, were conducting routine traffic checks when a driver jumped a red light. When signalled to stop, the driver initially complied but then attempted to flee, causing the officers to be dragged behind the vehicle.

The policemen sustained minor injuries and were treated at Safdarjung Hospital. A case, including charges of attempted murder, has been registered. Authorities have identified the owner of the vehicle, who will be apprehended soon, the officer confirmed.

