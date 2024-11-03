Left Menu

Delhi's Civil Defence Volunteers Set to Rejoin Fight Against Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced the redeployment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers as part of anti-pollution measures, following a request from the Lieutenant Governor. The volunteers, previously removed due to departmental objections, will be reinstated in the coming days amid criticism from the BJP over the delay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Sunday the imminent redeployment of 10,000 civil defence volunteers, who were previously removed from their roles as bus marshals last year. The decision comes as part of a renewed effort to support agencies battling air pollution in the city.

Atishi confirmed that a detailed proposal concerning their permanent engagement will be submitted to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena within a week. This move follows a recent communication from the LG urging immediate reappointment, highlighting a delay in the matter.

The announcement faced criticism from the BJP, with accusations of 'dirty politics' over the issue. Atishi countered these claims, blaming the BJP for previous actions that led to the volunteers' removal and salary stoppage, while asserting full support from her party for the volunteers' cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

