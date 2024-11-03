TVK Stands Firm on Key Issues Amid Political Turmoil

The actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has launched a strong critique against the DMK government, urging immediate actions for addressing law and order issues, conducting a caste survey, and scrapping the Parandur airport project. The party also demands the closure of liquor outlets within a set timeline.

TVK has voiced its opposition to the ruling BJP and has criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, labeling it as an affront to federalism. The party calls for the bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, to be retracted. Furthermore, TVK stands against the 'One nation, one election' proposal, arguing it undermines democratic values.

In its inaugural meeting with district office bearers and the executive committee, TVK discussed strategies to bolster its structures and outreach efforts and passed 26 resolutions. The party advocates for the abolition of NEET and urges that education be moved to the state list. Committed to secularism and social justice, TVK promotes unity among all people in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)