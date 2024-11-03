Left Menu

TVK Stands Firm on Key Issues Amid Political Turmoil

Actor-politician led TVK criticized the DMK government and Centre, urging actions on caste survey, Parandur airport project, and liquor outlet closures. TVK opposed the 'One nation, one election' idea, sought the scrapping of NEET, and emphasized secularism and social justice in Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:49 IST
TVK Stands Firm on Key Issues Amid Political Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The actor-politician Vijay-led Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has launched a strong critique against the DMK government, urging immediate actions for addressing law and order issues, conducting a caste survey, and scrapping the Parandur airport project. The party also demands the closure of liquor outlets within a set timeline.

TVK has voiced its opposition to the ruling BJP and has criticized the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, labeling it as an affront to federalism. The party calls for the bill, currently under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, to be retracted. Furthermore, TVK stands against the 'One nation, one election' proposal, arguing it undermines democratic values.

In its inaugural meeting with district office bearers and the executive committee, TVK discussed strategies to bolster its structures and outreach efforts and passed 26 resolutions. The party advocates for the abolition of NEET and urges that education be moved to the state list. Committed to secularism and social justice, TVK promotes unity among all people in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024