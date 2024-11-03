Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's Global Parliamentary Tour
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani is set to visit four countries, participating in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union conference in Australia. He will discuss artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and tackle gender-based violence in law-making. Devnani will also visit legislative bodies in Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani embarks on an international tour, attending the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union conference in Australia. The event will run from November 5 to 8, featuring discussions on the integration of artificial intelligence in parliamentary practices and strategies for combating gender-based violence.
A spokesperson revealed that Devnani's odyssey includes subsequent visits to Indonesia, Singapore, and Japan. As part of the Commonwealth study tour, Devnani is set to engage with Indian ambassadors and scrutinize legislative procedures across these nations.
Devnani's participation highlights Rajasthan's representation in global parliamentary affairs, signifying his role on the India Region Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
(With inputs from agencies.)
