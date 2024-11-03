Road Rage Escalation: Sisters Attack Former DSP in Vasundhara Enclave

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave when two sisters allegedly attacked former Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Sharma over a honking dispute, police reported on Sunday.

The altercation erupted Saturday night after Sharma, a cancer patient, implored the women to limit their use of the car horn. In retaliation, the sisters, identified as Chhavi Jain and Bhavya Jain, reportedly stormed Sharma's residence, armed with a knife, injuring him and causing a commotion that attracted neighbors, according to police statements.

Attempts to apprehend the sisters led to a chase ending in Noida. The suspects now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

