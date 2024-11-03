Left Menu

Road Rage Escalation: Sisters Attack Former DSP in Vasundhara Enclave

Two sisters allegedly attacked a former DSP in East Delhi over a honking dispute, injuring several people. Following a chaotic confrontation, the suspects were arrested after a vehicle pursuit. They face multiple charges, including attempted murder, with ongoing investigations into their past confrontational behavior.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:58 IST
Road Rage Escalation: Sisters Attack Former DSP in Vasundhara Enclave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in East Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave when two sisters allegedly attacked former Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Sharma over a honking dispute, police reported on Sunday.

The altercation erupted Saturday night after Sharma, a cancer patient, implored the women to limit their use of the car horn. In retaliation, the sisters, identified as Chhavi Jain and Bhavya Jain, reportedly stormed Sharma's residence, armed with a knife, injuring him and causing a commotion that attracted neighbors, according to police statements.

Attempts to apprehend the sisters led to a chase ending in Noida. The suspects now face multiple charges, including attempted murder, under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024