Civil Defence Volunteers: Renewed Roles Amid Politics

Civil defence volunteers previously terminated as bus marshals in Delhi will be redeployed soon to support anti-pollution efforts. The proposal for their permanent engagement awaits approval from the Lieutenant Governor. The issue has sparked political tensions between AAP and BJP, with each accusing the other of playing politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:04 IST
Civil defence volunteers in Delhi who were dismissed as bus marshals in October 2023 are set for redeployment to assist in anti-pollution initiatives, according to Chief Minister Atishi.

At a press conference, she stated that a proposal for their permanent posts is being prepared for Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's approval. The announcement follows Saxena's letter urging immediate reappointment of these volunteers.

The issue has ignited political conflict, with Atishi criticizing the BJP for allegedly blocking the volunteers' reinstatement, while BJP's Virendra Sachdeva threatened protests if no proposal materializes by Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

