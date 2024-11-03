Left Menu

Naxal Attack: Two Constables Injured in Sukma Market Assault

Two Chhattisgarh police constables were injured in an attack by Naxalites dressed as civilians at a weekly market in Sukma district. The attackers seized the constables' rifles and fled. The injured officers were airlifted to Raipur. Security personnel are searching for the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack, two police constables in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district were injured when Naxalites, disguised as civilians, attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning in Jagargunda village, according to local authorities.

The assailants, part of a small 'action team' comprising four-five cadres, targeted constables Kattam Deva and Sodhi Kanna. The attackers made off with the constables' service rifles, including an AK-47 and a Self Loading Rifle (SLR), before fleeing the scene. Security forces have launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

Both injured constables were initially treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to Raipur for further medical care. Fortunately, attending doctors have indicated that they are out of danger. Incidents of Naxalites targeting security personnel in markets across Bastar division are a recurring threat, officials note.

(With inputs from agencies.)

