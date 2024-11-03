Left Menu

Shopkeeper Dispute Escalates to Violent Clash in Bihar

In Bihar's Araria district, a shopkeeper dispute turned violent when Halima Khatoon allegedly attacked Bulbul Khatoon with an iron rod. The conflict began over a refusal to sell items on credit. Despite serious allegations, police confirmed no arrests have been made. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Araria | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:42 IST
Shopkeeper Dispute Escalates to Violent Clash in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic escalation of a simple credit request, two women in Bihar's Araria district found themselves at the heart of a violent clash last Friday. Local police disclosed new details on Sunday regarding the altercation between shopkeeper Halima Khatoon and customer Bulbul Khatoon, which revolved around the refusal to complete a purchase worth Rs 15 on credit.

The confrontation took a violent turn when Bulbul Khatoon went to confront Halima at her shop in Samaula. Reports allege that Halima Khatoon, joined by her family members, assaulted Bulbul with an iron rod, leaving her with significant injuries. Bulbul further claimed that her jewelry, valued at Rs 8,000, was seized during the incident.

Authorities at the Forbesganj police station confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). While some reports suggesting more gruesome injuries were dismissed, police affirmed that Bulbul is receiving treatment, and investigations continue without any arrests made yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024