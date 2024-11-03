Left Menu

Nawab Jan and the Waqf Bill Debate

Opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is strong among Muslim bodies. Nawab Jan of the TDP assured no bill harming Muslims will pass under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasized Naidu's secular governance and the unprecedented benefits Muslims received. The Bill is currently under Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 21:59 IST
Nawab Jan, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party and ally to the NDA, voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by assuring that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would prevent any measure detrimental to Muslim interests.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jan encouraged unity to prevent the Bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting Naidu's secular approach during his governance.

With the Bill under examination by a Parliamentary Joint Committee, debates continue on its potential impact, stirring significant political tension and accusations of intent to harm Muslim communities.

