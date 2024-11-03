Nawab Jan and the Waqf Bill Debate

Nawab Jan, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party and ally to the NDA, voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by assuring that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would prevent any measure detrimental to Muslim interests.

Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jan encouraged unity to prevent the Bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting Naidu's secular approach during his governance.

With the Bill under examination by a Parliamentary Joint Committee, debates continue on its potential impact, stirring significant political tension and accusations of intent to harm Muslim communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)