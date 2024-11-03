Nawab Jan and the Waqf Bill Debate
Opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is strong among Muslim bodies. Nawab Jan of the TDP assured no bill harming Muslims will pass under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He emphasized Naidu's secular governance and the unprecedented benefits Muslims received. The Bill is currently under Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutiny.
- Country:
- India
Nawab Jan, a senior leader of the Telugu Desam Party and ally to the NDA, voiced strong opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by assuring that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would prevent any measure detrimental to Muslim interests.
Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' organized by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, Jan encouraged unity to prevent the Bill's passage in Parliament, highlighting Naidu's secular approach during his governance.
With the Bill under examination by a Parliamentary Joint Committee, debates continue on its potential impact, stirring significant political tension and accusations of intent to harm Muslim communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Waqf
- Amendment
- Bill
- Nawab Jan
- Chandrababu Naidu
- Muslim
- Parliament
- Andhra Pradesh
- TDP
- Sammelan
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates R J Sankara Eye Hospital in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.
Pakistani Parliament's Controversial Move: A Constitutional Overhaul
Pakistan's 26th Amendment: A Tense Tug-of-War in Parliament
Parliamentary Committee Debates Controversial Waqf Bill Amid Political Tensions
Constitutional Challenge: Controversy Over Sri Lanka's Parliamentary Election Date