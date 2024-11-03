Escalation in Lebanon: Rising Casualties and Injuries

Recent attacks in Lebanon have escalated dramatically, with the Lebanese health ministry reporting a grim rise in casualties. As of Sunday, the death toll from Israeli attacks has surged to 2,986, according to official sources.

In the past 24 hours alone, Lebanon witnessed 18 fatalities and 83 injuries, contributing to a total of 13,402 individuals injured since October 2023. The intensifying conflict continues to devastate communities, with numbers expected to increase.

The international community is urged to intervene and help mediate in diffusing the tense situation, to prevent further loss of life and provide urgent humanitarian aid to the affected regions.

