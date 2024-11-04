Hostage Crisis Escalates Tensions in Bolivia Amid Morales Investigation

In a dramatic escalation of ongoing unrest, supporters of Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales have reportedly detained more than 200 soldiers. This development was announced by the country's government on Saturday, marking the third week of turmoil related to an abuse investigation into Morales.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry identified the hostage-takers as "irregular groups," accusing them of seizing weapons and ammunition. Although details on the groups involved remain scarce, President Luis Arce indicated that Morales' supporters are behind recent assaults on military units.

Tensions initially arose when prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of Morales' involvement with a minor. Despite warnings, the Foreign Ministry remains open to dialogue under conditions, while battles for political dominance continue between Arce and Morales factions within the ruling party.

