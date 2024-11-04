Left Menu

Hostage Crisis Escalates Tensions in Bolivia Amid Morales Investigation

Supporters of former President Evo Morales in Bolivia have taken over 200 soldiers hostage amidst ongoing unrest tied to an investigation of Morales. The government's Foreign Ministry accuses "irregular groups" of orchestrating the hostages, as protests continue over the judiciary's pursuit of Morales with tensions mounting across the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 04-11-2024 00:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 00:35 IST
Hostage Crisis Escalates Tensions in Bolivia Amid Morales Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of ongoing unrest, supporters of Bolivia's ex-president Evo Morales have reportedly detained more than 200 soldiers. This development was announced by the country's government on Saturday, marking the third week of turmoil related to an abuse investigation into Morales.

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry identified the hostage-takers as "irregular groups," accusing them of seizing weapons and ammunition. Although details on the groups involved remain scarce, President Luis Arce indicated that Morales' supporters are behind recent assaults on military units.

Tensions initially arose when prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of Morales' involvement with a minor. Despite warnings, the Foreign Ministry remains open to dialogue under conditions, while battles for political dominance continue between Arce and Morales factions within the ruling party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024