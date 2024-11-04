Left Menu

Myanmar’s Junta Seeks China's Embrace Amid Rising Tensions

Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Myanmar's junta, is set to visit China for regional summits. This marks his first trip to China since the 2021 coup. Key discussions with Chinese authorities will focus on bilateral relations amidst Myanmar's internal chaos and China's strategic interests in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Myanmar's junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, is traveling to China this week for regional summits, marking his first visit since the 2021 coup, state media announced Monday.

Amid ongoing internal conflict, Myanmar remains in turmoil, fueled by armed resistance and ethnic militias taking control of significant regions. The junta chief plans to participate in meetings in Kunming with Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam, focusing on bilateral economic developments.

China, with key economic interests in Myanmar, remains watchful as anti-junta groups gain ground, pausing imports in rebel areas. Critics view China's actions as supportive of the ruling junta's strategic agenda in Myanmar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

