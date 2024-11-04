Left Menu

Pakistani National Arrested by BSF in Rajasthan

A Pakistani national was arrested after crossing the International Border in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. The individual was captured by the BSF on November 1 in the Naggi area. The authorities, including local police informed by the BSF, are currently interrogating the man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:04 IST
Pakistani National Arrested by BSF in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, a Pakistani national was apprehended after crossing the International Border, officials revealed on Monday.

The incident occurred on November 1 in the Naggi area, where the Border Security Force (BSF) detained the individual after he crossed the zero line, according to Gaurav Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar.

The detained man is currently undergoing interrogation by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024