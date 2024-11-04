Pakistani National Arrested by BSF in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, a Pakistani national was apprehended after crossing the International Border, officials revealed on Monday.

The incident occurred on November 1 in the Naggi area, where the Border Security Force (BSF) detained the individual after he crossed the zero line, according to Gaurav Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar.

The detained man is currently undergoing interrogation by the authorities.

