Pakistani National Arrested by BSF in Rajasthan
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, a Pakistani national was apprehended after crossing the International Border, officials revealed on Monday.
The incident occurred on November 1 in the Naggi area, where the Border Security Force (BSF) detained the individual after he crossed the zero line, according to Gaurav Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Sriganganagar.
The detained man is currently undergoing interrogation by the authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
