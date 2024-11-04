Tragic Autogiro Crash Claims Iranian Military Lives
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Hamid Mazandarani, and his pilot died in an autogiro crash during a military operation near the Pakistani border. The accident occurred in Sistan and Baluchistan province during a drill, according to state TV and the Tasnim news agency.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander and his pilot tragically lost their lives in an autogiro crash on Monday, a state TV report confirmed. The incident took place near the Pakistani border during a military operation.
Gen. Hamid Mazandarani was identified as a victim of the accident that occurred in the Sirkan border region, located within Sistan and Baluchistan province.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency stated the crash happened amid a drill. Autogiros, often resembling helicopters but smaller and simpler in design, are used for pilot training and border surveillance tasks in Iran.
