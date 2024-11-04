Foiled Self-Immolation Sparks Land Dispute Focus

A 40-year-old woman attempted to set herself on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building in Lucknow, an act that was thwarted by the alertness of on-site police personnel, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. when the woman, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, used an inflammable substance in a desperate bid to draw attention to her plight. She was quickly intercepted by the anti-suicide squad, which managed to save her just in time.

The preliminary investigation suggests the woman's drastic action was triggered by a land dispute, as her ancestral property in the village is allegedly occupied by other villagers. Authorities have taken her in for questioning as they seek to address her grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)