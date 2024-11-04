Left Menu

Foiled Self-Immolation Sparks Land Dispute Focus

A 40-year-old woman attempted self-immolation outside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in protest over her ancestral land being occupied. Police intervened in time to prevent the act. Preliminary investigations revealed the woman was aggrieved by land disputes in her village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:31 IST
A 40-year-old woman attempted to set herself on fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly building in Lucknow, an act that was thwarted by the alertness of on-site police personnel, according to an official statement.

The incident occurred around 11:25 a.m. when the woman, a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad district, used an inflammable substance in a desperate bid to draw attention to her plight. She was quickly intercepted by the anti-suicide squad, which managed to save her just in time.

The preliminary investigation suggests the woman's drastic action was triggered by a land dispute, as her ancestral property in the village is allegedly occupied by other villagers. Authorities have taken her in for questioning as they seek to address her grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

