Rare Execution Highlights Minority Tensions in Iran

Iran executed a Jewish citizen, Arvin Ghahremani, aged 23, on Monday after he was convicted of murdering another man in 2022 during a personal dispute, sources report.

This rare execution of a religious minority member occurred in a predominantly Muslim nation known for its strict judicial practices.

According to Mizanonline.ir, Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death sentence last year, citing the failure of the prosecutor and Ghahremani's representatives to secure a pardon from the victim's family based on the Islamic concept of qisas.

(With inputs from agencies.)