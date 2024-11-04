Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Man Buried Alive While Removing Bricks From Dry Well

A 40-year-old man, Rafaytulla, died after being buried in a mudslide while removing bricks from a dry well in Amirnagar village. The accident also trapped Kasim and Idris, who were rescued by villagers and a bulldozer. Rafaytulla succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri(Up) | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A tragic incident unfolded in Amirnagar village as a 40-year-old man lost his life after getting buried under a mound of mud while extracting bricks from a dry well.

Rafaytulla was accompanied by Kasim and his brother Idris when the wall of the well unexpectedly collapsed, trapping all three inside. Local villagers, along with a bulldozer, managed to rescue Kasim and Idris after a three-hour ordeal.

Sadly, Rafaytulla, who was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries, according to Mohammadi police station in-charge Indrajit Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

