Tragic Accident: Man Buried Alive While Removing Bricks From Dry Well

A tragic incident unfolded in Amirnagar village as a 40-year-old man lost his life after getting buried under a mound of mud while extracting bricks from a dry well.

Rafaytulla was accompanied by Kasim and his brother Idris when the wall of the well unexpectedly collapsed, trapping all three inside. Local villagers, along with a bulldozer, managed to rescue Kasim and Idris after a three-hour ordeal.

Sadly, Rafaytulla, who was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition, later succumbed to his injuries, according to Mohammadi police station in-charge Indrajit Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)