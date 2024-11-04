Hopeful Return: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reassures Jammu and Kashmir's citizens on restoring statehood, reflecting public faith in democracy. High voter turnout marks a milestone in democratic governance. The government focuses on economic growth, social harmony, and inclusive opportunities, pledging dignified rehabilitation for Kashmiri Pandits.
- Country:
- India
The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, emphasized on Monday the government's commitment to restoring full statehood. This return to statehood, he mentioned, would be a fitting response to the trust citizens have placed in democratic systems.
Addressing the newly elected legislative assembly, Sinha highlighted that the government is prepared to meet citizens' aspirations. He noted the continued strong desires for statehood, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing commitment to this objective.
Sinha urged all stakeholders to unite, enhance democratic systems, and improve governance, prioritizing employment, sustainable development, and social inclusion. Efforts for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits are a government priority, reinforcing a future of inclusivity and balanced regional advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
JDU's Strategic Sacrifice and Stand Against Corruption in Jharkhand Elections
BJP Criticizes INDIA Bloc: Claims Confusion Ahead of Key Elections
Allegations of Voter List Tampering Roils Maharashtra Ahead of Elections
Political Firestorm in Jharkhand: Leaders Clash Ahead of Crucial Elections
RSS's Strategic Outreach: BJP's Hidden Ally in Maharashtra Elections