Hopeful Return: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, emphasized on Monday the government's commitment to restoring full statehood. This return to statehood, he mentioned, would be a fitting response to the trust citizens have placed in democratic systems.

Addressing the newly elected legislative assembly, Sinha highlighted that the government is prepared to meet citizens' aspirations. He noted the continued strong desires for statehood, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing commitment to this objective.

Sinha urged all stakeholders to unite, enhance democratic systems, and improve governance, prioritizing employment, sustainable development, and social inclusion. Efforts for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits are a government priority, reinforcing a future of inclusivity and balanced regional advancement.

