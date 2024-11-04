Left Menu

Hopeful Return: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reassures Jammu and Kashmir's citizens on restoring statehood, reflecting public faith in democracy. High voter turnout marks a milestone in democratic governance. The government focuses on economic growth, social harmony, and inclusive opportunities, pledging dignified rehabilitation for Kashmiri Pandits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:11 IST
Hopeful Return: Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, emphasized on Monday the government's commitment to restoring full statehood. This return to statehood, he mentioned, would be a fitting response to the trust citizens have placed in democratic systems.

Addressing the newly elected legislative assembly, Sinha highlighted that the government is prepared to meet citizens' aspirations. He noted the continued strong desires for statehood, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing commitment to this objective.

Sinha urged all stakeholders to unite, enhance democratic systems, and improve governance, prioritizing employment, sustainable development, and social inclusion. Efforts for the dignified return of Kashmiri Pandits are a government priority, reinforcing a future of inclusivity and balanced regional advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024