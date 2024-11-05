High-Stakes Voting in Sinlung Hills: A Crucial Election for Mizoram's Governance

In Mizoram, voting for the Sinlung Hills Council election is currently underway with stringent security measures in place, according to officials.

Polling kicked off at 7 am across 38 booths, with 16 stations near the Assam and Manipur border identified as 'critical.' All entry points have been secured to prevent any disruptions, an official confirmed.

Once voting concludes, ballot boxes will be transported to constituency headquarters for counting, scheduled to begin after 4 pm. The electorate consists of 23,789 participants, including 11,914 women, faced with selecting from 49 candidates, backed by major parties and independents.

(With inputs from agencies.)