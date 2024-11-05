Uttar Pradesh Reforms: New DGP Appointment Rules Ensure Independence

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced revolutionary Appointment Rules, 2024, ensuring independent and transparent selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). Spearheaded by a retired high court judge-led committee, these rules aim to eliminate the UPSC's role, fostering a neutral selection process.

At Monday's cabinet meeting, state officials cleared these rules, aligning them with Supreme Court directives. The overhaul promises a two-year minimum tenure for DGPs, with criteria safeguarding against premature removal save for serious allegations or failures in duty.

However, political reactions have been mixed. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether these changes aimed to shift control from Delhi back to the state, voicing concerns over potential tenure extensions for high-ranking officials.

