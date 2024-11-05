Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Reforms: New DGP Appointment Rules Ensure Independence

The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Appointment Rules, 2024, establishing an independent committee for the selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). This move removes the need for UPSC involvement, ensuring selections are free from political influence while aligning with Supreme Court directives for transparency and independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-11-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Reforms: New DGP Appointment Rules Ensure Independence
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced revolutionary Appointment Rules, 2024, ensuring independent and transparent selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). Spearheaded by a retired high court judge-led committee, these rules aim to eliminate the UPSC's role, fostering a neutral selection process.

At Monday's cabinet meeting, state officials cleared these rules, aligning them with Supreme Court directives. The overhaul promises a two-year minimum tenure for DGPs, with criteria safeguarding against premature removal save for serious allegations or failures in duty.

However, political reactions have been mixed. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether these changes aimed to shift control from Delhi back to the state, voicing concerns over potential tenure extensions for high-ranking officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024