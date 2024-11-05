Uttar Pradesh Reforms: New DGP Appointment Rules Ensure Independence
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved the Appointment Rules, 2024, establishing an independent committee for the selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). This move removes the need for UPSC involvement, ensuring selections are free from political influence while aligning with Supreme Court directives for transparency and independence.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced revolutionary Appointment Rules, 2024, ensuring independent and transparent selection of the Director General of Police (DGP). Spearheaded by a retired high court judge-led committee, these rules aim to eliminate the UPSC's role, fostering a neutral selection process.
At Monday's cabinet meeting, state officials cleared these rules, aligning them with Supreme Court directives. The overhaul promises a two-year minimum tenure for DGPs, with criteria safeguarding against premature removal save for serious allegations or failures in duty.
However, political reactions have been mixed. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav questioned whether these changes aimed to shift control from Delhi back to the state, voicing concerns over potential tenure extensions for high-ranking officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Pune Polls Cash Seizure Sparks Transparency Concerns
India and Bangladesh Champion Transparency in Biodiversity Financing
Fed Independence: A Crucial Factor in U.S. Presidential Elections
Germany Advocates Political Independence for Lebanon